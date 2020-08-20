UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIUI's Former President Dr Hussain Hamed Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

IIUI's former President Dr Hussain Hamed passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Dr. Hussain Hamed Hussain, former President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) passed away on Thursday.

He was first president of IIUI and a known Islamic scholar.

Dr Hussain hailed from Egypt who was an authority on Principle of Fiqh and Islamic Economics,while he was also famous for his administrative skills, research and speeches.

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoon Yasinzai, President, Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi and Acting President Dr. N. B. Jumani have expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of Dr. Hussain.

They termed his death as an irreparable loss for Muslim world, while they said that his services to bring IIUI to the heights of success will be remembered always.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Egypt International Islamic University Muslim From

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

45 minutes ago

Senior citizens asset of society: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago

Political parties always take unified stance on na ..

2 minutes ago

FO summons senior Indian diplomat as strong protes ..

2 minutes ago

DC urges people to play role in succeeding polio c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.