(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Dr. Hussain Hamed Hussain, former President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) passed away on Thursday.

He was first president of IIUI and a known Islamic scholar.

Dr Hussain hailed from Egypt who was an authority on Principle of Fiqh and Islamic Economics,while he was also famous for his administrative skills, research and speeches.

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoon Yasinzai, President, Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi and Acting President Dr. N. B. Jumani have expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of Dr. Hussain.

They termed his death as an irreparable loss for Muslim world, while they said that his services to bring IIUI to the heights of success will be remembered always.