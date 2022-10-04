ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The programs of BS Electrical Engineering, BS Mechanical Engineering and BS Civil Engineering of Faculty of Engineering & Technology of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) have been re-accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

The Council granted permission for intake Fall 2018 batches on OBE (Level-II), a news release on Tuesday said.

The decision was taken by PEC in its 107th EAB meeting for engineering programs of International Islamic University Islamabad.

IIUI President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has congratulated the IIUI community on this achievement, while he also hailed the efforts of the team that worked hard for the accreditation process of three Technology programs.

The IIUI community has thanked the President IIU for his untiring efforts for re-accreditation of the programs.

Moreover, PEC has also granted green signal to launch BS Computer Engineering program in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology has welcomed the pioneering batch of BS Computer Engineering.