ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Mehran Students Association of Islamic International University (IIU) here on Sunday night organized a cultural event 'Mach Katchery' (campfire assemblies) in honor of members of Mehran Students Council of Quaid-e-Azam University.

A large number of Sindhi students of IIU, Quaid-e-Azam varsity and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) attended the colorful cultural night.

Chairman of Mehran Students Association Siraj Ahmed Nohri and other members warmly welcomed the participants and presented cultural and tradition Ajrak shawls.

The Sindhi students also read poetic verses, epics, odds, riddles, mysteries and funny jokes to entertain the participants.