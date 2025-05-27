- Home
Ijaz Ahmad Mehsud Assumes Charge As Superintendent At Dera Central Jail, Vows To Launches Jail Reforms
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Ijaz Ahmad Mehsud has officially taken charge as the new Superintendent of District Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan, initiating a series of reforms aimed at improving inmate welfare and expediting the construction of the new prison facility.
His appointment and actions follow the special interest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and directives from Inspector General of Prisons Usman Mehsud.
Upon assuming his role, Superintendent Mehsud conducted a detailed inspection of various sections of the jail including the prison hospital, the kitchen (Langar Khana), and areas designated for underage inmates.
During a jail parade, he engaged in direct conversations with prisoners, attentively listening to their concerns and issuing immediate instructions for resolution. Inmates also submitted written appeals outlining their issues.
He reviewed the condition of the old prison structure and emphasized his commitment to accelerating the completion of the new facility so that prisoners can be relocated to a safer and more modern environment.
Mehsud pledged to enhance the quality of food being provided to prisoners and ensure the availability of comprehensive healthcare services.
Superintendent Mehsud also visited the Rehabilitation Center of drugs addicted prisoners.He personally spoke with several inmates undergoing rehabilitation and assured them of prioritized care and support.
At the prison kitchen, he assessed the quality of meals being served and expressed full satisfaction, while also inspecting the hospital’s medicine supplies and meeting with sick inmates. He assured them that all essential medicines would be readily available to ensure proper healthcare for all prisoners.
The new superintendent’s hands-on approach signals a proactive shift in prison management, focusing on human dignity, rehabilitation, and institutional reform.
