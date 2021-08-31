Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas on Tuesday assumed the charge of his office as Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Ijaz Ahmad Minhas on Tuesday assumed the charge of his office as Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council.

Officers and staff of Alhamra welcomed the newly appointed Executive Director and expressed their best wishes for him.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said, "We inherit great cultural values which will be promoted on priority, adding that he will do his best to promote art and artistry".

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas had been Director Lahore Museum, Additional Secretary Industries, Commerce & Investment, Additional Secretary Public Prosecution Department, Deputy Secretary Local Government, Additional Secretary Environment, and other important posts.

The Executive Director was briefed about the role, services and performance of Alhamra Arts Council.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director library and Archives Muhammad Arif andothers were also present.