Ijaz Ahmad Shah directs ICT to remain on high alert to meet any emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah Tuesday directed the administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to remain on high alert to meet any emergency in wake of earthquake that hit the country on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah Tuesday directed the administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to remain on high alert to meet any emergency in wake of earthquake that hit the country on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the minister also directed the concerned authorities to ensure medical facilities in the hospitals of the Federal capital.

Ijaz Shah expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and financial loss due to earthquake.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude and equanimity.