Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Iranian Minister Agree Promoting Mutual Cooperation

Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:17 PM

Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Deputy Interior Minister of Iran, Zulfiqari Monday agreed on promoting mutual cooperation regarding border related matters and economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Deputy Interior Minister of Iran, Zulfiqari Monday agreed on promoting mutual cooperation regarding border related matters and economic cooperation.

Talking on the occasion, Iranian deputy Interior Minister said Iran highly appreciated the cooperation and support given by Pakistan throughout, a press release said.

He said that Iran will fully cooperate with Pakistan on all matters of mutual concern. He highlighted that things have improved for better regarding the security, drugs and human trafficking issues and this could not have been possible without the tireless efforts of government and law enforcement sectors of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that brotherhood and bonding of people of Iran and Pakistan is exemplary and everlasting. He assured full possible support from this side of the border to eradicate all menaces acting as hurdle in regional and economical development. Ambassador of Iran, Mehdi Honordoost was also present during the meeting.

