Ijaz Ahmed Shah calls on Govern Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Interior, Brigadier retired Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah called on Governor Balochistan at Governor House here on Friday.

They discussed law and order situation of province, development projects, mutual interest and other related matters of province during meeting, said press release issued here.

Provision of necessary facilities to common men at their doorstep in remote areas of province came under discussion in the meeting.