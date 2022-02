Ijaz Ahmed Shah condoles demise of Rehman Malik

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday expressed deep condolences over the death of former Interior Minister and PPP leader Rehman Malik

In his message, he prayed for peace of the deceased soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.