Ijaz Ahmed Shah Felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani Over Failure Of No-trust Motion

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 11:53 PM

Ijaz Ahmed Shah felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani over failure of no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Thursday felicitated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over failure of opposition's no-trust motion against him.

The minister, in a statement issued here, said the victory of Sanjrani was a win for the ideology of 'Naya' Pakistan and masses.

He said the failure of no-confidence motion against Sanjrani indicated that the progress of Pakistan was everyone's priority in the country.

