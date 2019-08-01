Ijaz Ahmed Shah Felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani Over Failure Of No-trust Motion
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 11:53 PM
Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Thursday felicitated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over failure of opposition's no-trust motion against him
The minister, in a statement issued here, said the victory of Sanjrani was a win for the ideology of 'Naya' Pakistan and masses.
He said the failure of no-confidence motion against Sanjrani indicated that the progress of Pakistan was everyone's priority in the country.