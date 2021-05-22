Ijaz Ahmed Shah inaugurates vaccination centres in Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah inaugurated new vaccination centres here on Saturday through video link.

Addressing on the occasion, he said the spread of coronavirus could only be contained by adopting preventive measures and through vaccination. On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the number of vaccination centres had been increased to ten from three in the district. The increased vaccination centres would facilitate people to get vaccinated themselves near to their homes, he said.

Dispelling the impression about corona vaccination, the minister said that baseless rumours were being spread in this regard.

He appealed to the people to get vaccinated to save themselves and their dear ones from the danger of coronavirus.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved himself a big leader of the world by effectively highlighting the issue of Palestine after Kashmir issue at international fora.

He said the whole nation expressed solidarity with the innocent Palestinians on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib, CEO health authority, PTI leader Rai Aslam Khan Kharlalso attended the meeting.