Ijaz Ahmed Shah seeks world support to end drug-abuse from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah Saturday sought the assistance of developed countries in ending the social evil of drug-abuse from the country.

Addressing a webinar, organized by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), he also hoped that national and international institutions would help Pakistan in its fight against the drugs.

He said there was no cultivation of the drug related crops in Pakistan but it fell victim of the evil due to external interference, high demand of narcotics and lucrative business.

Appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of Narcotics Control, UNODC and Anti Narcotics Force, the minister said Pakistan was effectively fighting a war against the drugs and had started achieving the required goals.

Ijaz Shah stressed the need to reduce the demand and supply of drugs at international level as it would greatly help overcome the issue.

The UNODC Representative and Secretary Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani also spoke on the occasion.