Ijaz Alam attends Christian prayers ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Monday said Pakistan was a democratic country where followers of all religions enjoy full freedom.

He attended a Christian prayers ceremony in Faisalabad.

The meeting participants said Pakistani people were standing with their Kashmiri brethren and the Christian community feels pride in being Pakistanis. They vowed to stand with the Pakistan Army in the face of any Indian aggression. They severely criticised the role of Narendra Modi government in occupied Kashmir.

At the end of the ceremony, Pastor Anwar Fazal led special prayers for security of the country and protection of Kashmiris from Indian brutalities.