Ijaz Alam Augustien Condemns Indian Brutalities At LoC

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

Ijaz Alam Augustien condemns Indian brutalities at LoC

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday condemned the unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Indian Army at the Line of Control (LoC) and paid tribute to the two martyred soldiers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday condemned the unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Indian Army at the Line of Control (LoC) and paid tribute to the two martyred soldiers.

In a media statement issued here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned before the incident that Narendra Modi could attack Azad Kashmir to divert the world attention from political turmoil he had been facing at home. He said Pakistan would respond to any such Indian move.

The minister said that history witnessed that the two nuclear-armed neighbors had two of their three wars over Kashmir after gaining independence from the British rule in 1947 and Modi seemed bent on launching cross-border attacks to divert the international attention from the human rights violations in Kashmir and tensions with its own minority Muslims.

He also condemned continuing human rights violations in held Kashmir for the last 145 days. He said India had been fully exposed before the comity of nations after its forces committed brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.

The minister said that Pakistan had great importance in the region and nobody could deny the fact that it was high time that the people of Indian occupied Kashmir are given their rights.

