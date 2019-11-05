Ijaz Alam Augustine applauds cabinet decisions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday applauded the decisions taken by provincial cabinet in it meeting, especially giving vote rights to minorities for general seats.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had fulfilled another promise made with the minorities. He said it was an old demand of the minorities and its credit goes to visionary leader Imran Khan, who was taking all steps for minorities to eliminate sense of deprivation among them.

The minister said that the cabinet also approved amendments to the Local Government Act 2019, under which all parties could contest elections on non-political basis, while people would elect mayors of their districts by direct vote.

Ijaz Alam said that the government was providing representation of the minorities in every sector. He said that the rights of all citizens living in the country are equal and every selection was being made on only merit.