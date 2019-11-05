UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Alam Augustine Applauds Cabinet Decisions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

Ijaz Alam Augustine applauds cabinet decisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday applauded the decisions taken by provincial cabinet in it meeting, especially giving vote rights to minorities for general seats.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had fulfilled another promise made with the minorities. He said it was an old demand of the minorities and its credit goes to visionary leader Imran Khan, who was taking all steps for minorities to eliminate sense of deprivation among them.

The minister said that the cabinet also approved amendments to the Local Government Act 2019, under which all parties could contest elections on non-political basis, while people would elect mayors of their districts by direct vote.

Ijaz Alam said that the government was providing representation of the minorities in every sector. He said that the rights of all citizens living in the country are equal and every selection was being made on only merit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Vote 2019 All Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

4 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

7 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

7 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

18 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

35 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.