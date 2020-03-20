UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Augustine Chairs Civil Society Organisations Meeting On Coronavirus Pandemic

Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine chaired a meeting of civil society organisations on Friday and discussed the latest coronavirus pandemic situation in the province

Brief overviews of coronavirus were made and it was decided that civil society organisations would provide test kits/medicine/hand sanitizers, food items and other necessary items for the victim families.

The minister said that the Punjab government had set up 40 isolation wards at different hospitals and all protection necessities were available for the relevant staff.

He asked the representatives of organisations to submit their plans on priority basis to the Human Rights Department which would help the government to devise a strategy on the HR issues. The participants assured the minister of full cooperation in that regard.

Representatives of Christian Care Foundation, Unique Group of Institutions, Strengthening Participatory Organisation, Bargad, Faces of Pakistan, Search for Justice, Youth Development Foundation and other organisation were present in the meeting.

