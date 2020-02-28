UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Augustine Condemns Indian Atrocities

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the incidents of burning Mosques and other religious places and massacre of Muslims in India, saying that international powers should take immediate notice

In a statement on Friday, he said that the situation was getting worse day-by-day due to atrocities of Indian government. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also made it clear to the world that Indian Occupied Kashmir was the beginning, today Indian Government was targeting of 20 million Muslims in India.

The minister said that the attacks of RSS and BJP hooligans on Muslims in Delhi backed by Indian Prime Minister. He said that after ending Kashmir's special status and controversial Indian Citizenship amendment bill, was one of the worst example of violation of human rights.

The minister said that if the Indian government not stop the violation of human rights thenthere was a fear that other minorities along with Muslims would be affected because all theminorities in India were supporting the demands of Muslims and stand with them, he concluded.

