Ijaz Alam Augustine congrats nation over missile successful test-fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Agustine on Thursday congratulated the nation, especially Pakistan Army and scientists, on the successful experiment of Ghaznavi ballistic missile test-fire.

In a statement, he said that the people of Pakistan have full confidence in the Pak Army. "Our brave soldiers would safegaurd our homeland and render their lives for protection of Pakistan." The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had again raised the issue of Kashmir before United States president and made it clear that serious efforts were needed to resolve the issue of Kashmir.