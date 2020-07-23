Ijaz Alam Augustine distributes financial aid cheques

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sympathy for the poor and deserving people including religious minorities in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sympathy for the poor and deserving people including religious minorities in the country.

He expressed these views while attending a cheque distribution ceremony in community center of the Catholic Church Warispura, Faisalabad, says handout issued here. He said that the religious minority community was playing an equal role alongside other citizens in the development of the country.

The provincial minister said that on the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the Punjab government distributed relief cheques worth Rs.

6.6 million into 661 families belonging to religious minorities. The minister said that financial assistance was being disbursed to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner while the government was making better decisions in the public interest. However, the co-operation of the entire nation was essential to defeat Covid-19. He appealed to the nation to spendmuch time at home so that the corona virus could be defeated. On this occasion, Habqooq Gul and othersChristian representatives thanked the government for providing financial assistance.