UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Alam Augustine Distributes Financial Aid Cheques

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:51 PM

Ijaz Alam Augustine distributes financial aid cheques

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sympathy for the poor and deserving people including religious minorities in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sympathy for the poor and deserving people including religious minorities in the country.

He expressed these views while attending a cheque distribution ceremony in community center of the Catholic Church Warispura, Faisalabad, says handout issued here. He said that the religious minority community was playing an equal role alongside other citizens in the development of the country.

The provincial minister said that on the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the Punjab government distributed relief cheques worth Rs.

6.6 million into 661 families belonging to religious minorities. The minister said that financial assistance was being disbursed to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner while the government was making better decisions in the public interest. However, the co-operation of the entire nation was essential to defeat Covid-19. He appealed to the nation to spendmuch time at home so that the corona virus could be defeated. On this occasion, Habqooq Gul and othersChristian representatives thanked the government for providing financial assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Church Government Million

Recent Stories

President says India trying to create issues in CP ..

8 minutes ago

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

16 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

23 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

26 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

41 minutes ago

At least 20 people injured in Parachinar market bl ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.