Ijaz Alam Augustine meets Abdul Khabir Azad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Rights and & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday the journey of interfaith harmony would remain continue.

He expressed these views in a meeting with speaker Badshahi Mosque Syed Maulana Abdul Azad Khabir at new minister block's office here on Wednesday.

The minister said that minorities were enjoying equal rights in the country and in this regard, the HR&MA department was playing an important role to safeguard the rights of every citizen in the province.

Moulana Abdul Azad proposed to hold a high level peace conference to promote peace and brotherhood in the province and hoped that the human rights department would fulfill important responsibility of interfaith harmony as already performing well regarding human rights in the province.

The minister said that further steps would be taken to promote unity, peace and brotherhood in the society.

He also assured Moulana Khabir that after consultation with all stakeholders, the peace conference would soon be organized.

He said that Pakistan truly needs to move forward together to create a welfare state.