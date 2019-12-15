UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Alam Augustine Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of APS

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:10 PM

Ijaz Alam Augustine pays tribute to martyrs of APS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that it has been five years since the unforgettable Army Public school (APS) tragedy took place on Dec 16, 2014, when more than 140 people were martyred by militants, including 122 schoolchildren.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he paid tribute to the martyrs of APS. He said that it was high time we stand up as a nation to ensure safety of our children. He added that a clear message to the enemies of peace could be delivered through unity and peace among all stakeholders.

The provincial minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all available resources were being utilized to ensure human rights, especially protection of children throughout the country.

The minister said that it was a collective responsibility to protect children and the Punjab government had taken many initiatives to eliminate child labour across the province. It was also working on more effective legislation regarding rights of women, especially girls, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Militants Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Punjab Women Sunday All Unity Foods Limited Labour

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

46 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

1 hour ago

Over 600 foreign observers to watch upcoming Uzbek ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Defence Under-Secretary receives Afghan Deputy Def ..

2 hours ago

MBRSG holds ‘Future Trip 3’ programme in Londo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.