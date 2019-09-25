UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Augustine Pays Tribute To Victims Of Kohati Church Twin Blasts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:01 AM

Ijaz Alam Augustine pays tribute to victims of Kohati Church twin blasts

Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine attended a prayer ceremony along with Christian community to pay tributes to the victims of September 22, 2013 twin suicide bombing at All Saints Church Kohati, Peshawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine attended a prayer ceremony along with Christian community to pay tributes to the victims of September 22, 2013 twin suicide bombing at All Saints Church Kohati, Peshawar.

As many as 127 members had died and over 250 were injured in the deadliest attack.

A prayer ceremony regarding anniversary of Peshawer's Church incident held at Kot Lakhpat, Pastor Anwer Fazal offered special prayer along with Christian community in the remembrance of martyrs of incident and especially for the freedom of occupied Kashmir.

In his address, the minister said that today the Christian community could not forget the moment, when the first attack happened when services had finished and people were leaving the church, adding that suicide bomber tried to attack the people but when he was stopped by the police he detonated the bomb. "The second blast was carried out inside the church", he added.

He condemned the attack and said the terrorists had no religion.

