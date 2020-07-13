Ijaz Alam Augustine pays tributes to army martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resources & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine paid tributes to the martyrs of security forces during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said:" There is peace in the country due to great sacrifices of our brave soldiers".

The minister said that martyrs were pride of the nation who sacrificed their lives in the war againstterrorism.