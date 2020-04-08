UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Augustine Reviews COVID-19 Situation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:56 PM

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Cathedral Church here on Wednesday to review the situation of Coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Cathedral Church here on Wednesday to review the situation of Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the spokesperson, MPA Haroon Imran Gil, Archbishop Sebastian Shah, Bishop Irfan Jamil, Reverend Dr Majid Abel, Pastor Shaukat Fazal, Pastor Liaquat Qaisar and other representatives of various churches attended the meeting.

On the appeal of Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine a unanimous decision was made by participants that all the churches across the province would be temporarily closed for religious worship due to COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

It was also decided that religious days including Good Friday and Easter would also celebrate with simplicity.

The minister thanked to the entire community for showing solidarity with government and said that due to the importance of Good Friday and Easter, government allowedthe online worship system throughout the province to safeguard the rights of minorities.

He said that being Pakistani it was our moral duty to obey the orders of the government.

