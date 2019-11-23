UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Augustine Strongly Condemns Disrespect Of Holy Quran

Ijaz Alam Augustine strongly condemns disrespect of holy Quran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine, on behalf of Christian community of Pakistan has strongly condemned the incident of disrespect of Holy Quran in Norway.

The minister said that it was expected that such actions to be prevented and those who were responsible to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Ijaz Alam said the Christian community was deeply concerned over the discrimination against Muslims, Islamophobia and xenophobia which need to be tackled immediately.

The minister said that such like incidents were not only aimed at Muslims but also pose a threat to all humanity. He stressed the need for implementing UN resolution on "Combating terrorism and other acts of violence based on religion or belief.

The entire Christian community has deep concerned over the incident and soon a condemnation letter would be mailed to Norwegian Ambassador and the government of Norway to stop these types of incidents, he added.

