Ijaz Alam Augustine takes notice of Amir Masih torture case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine took notice of the incident regarding torturing Amir Masih to death in Gujjarpura Lahore by police officials.

The minister visited the home of deceased and met with family of Amir masih. His father told the minister that Amir was arrested over charges of street crime. He was taken to an undisclosed location, where he was reportedly tortured.

On September 2, two unidentified officers dropped Amir outside a hospital, who was suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to the Services Hospital, where he passed away.

The minister assured him that justice would prevailed at any cost and ordered to the police officials to register a case against the investigation officer and other officers, involved in torture incident. He said that violation of human rights could not be tolerated and protection of human rights is the main responsibility of the government.