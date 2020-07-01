Ijaz Alam Augustine visits Cathedral Church

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine visited Lahore Cathedral Church of Pakistan on Wednesday to promote culture of tourism.

According to spokesperson, he visited different areas of Church along with Bishop Irfan Jamil and Pastor Shahid Miraj.

Bishop Irfan Jamil welcomed the minister for his first visit after defeating coronavirus.

He also gave a detailed briefing about construction work in the Church and hoped that entire work would be completed within given period under the supervision of HR&MA Department.

On the occasion, the minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government promoted the culture of tourism. He said that government of the Punjab was taking all steps to promote culture of tourism and also providing fully protection to the worship places.