Ijaz Alam Augustine Visits Child Protection Bureau

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Monday visited child protection bureau and met with children.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad gave him a briefing about the working and recent achievements of the Bureau like launching of Mohafiz mobile Application.

She told the minister that through this App a lost child can be reported to Child Protection Bureau with a button click. Moreover, this app will also provide information about lost children found to Child Protection Bureau.

The minister visited the residential institution, Computer Lab and Activity Room, which were recently established.

Ijaz Alam appreciated the working of the Bureau and assured of fully support to curb child abuse etc in the province.

At the end of visit, Sarah Ahmed gave a memorial shield to the minister.

