Ijaz Alam Augustine visits Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine along with different Ulema, Bishops and Pastors, representatives of Sikh community and senior PTI leaders visited Nankana Sahib on Monday.

They also visited the Gurdwara Janam Asthaan and expressed satisfaction over the security measures adopted by the law enforcers and expressed solidarity with the Sikh community.

They also met with DC Nankana Raja Mansoor, DPO Ismail Kharak and officials of district administration. The DPO and DC Nankana, briefed the minister about the recent incident of confrontation between two groups as a result of small crowd gathered to raise slogans.

A team of Nankana Sahib Police had to intervene briskly to control the situation lodged FIR and arrested the accused.

The minster directed the local administration to make sure the best arrangements regarding law and order to protect the rights of every citizen.

Later, in a press conference along with religious leaders and representatives of Sikh community, the minister said that it was the Primary responsibility of Punjab government to provide justice and protect human rights across the province.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said that Nankana Sahib was an example for the world and the rest of the country in terms of minorities living and coexisting in peace and camaraderie.

He expressed disappointment over the fact that the incident was exaggerated. In fact the Kartarpur Corridor has bridged the distance between Muslims and the Sikh community but unfortunately the anti-state elements wish to damage the relations between the Muslims and the Sikh community, he added.

Other leaders also condemned the incident and said that the incident was the result of an "altercation between two Muslim groups" and that it should not be portrayed as a communal issue.