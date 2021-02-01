UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Augustine Visits Youhanabad, Reviews Development Work

Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:52 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Monday visited Youhanabad and reviewed the ongoing development work in detail

Talking to the media, Ijaz Alam Augustine said that all religious minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights while the Punjab government had provided minority empowerment package for the welfare of religious minorities and ensured effective measures to protect their rights.

He said the previous government neglected this area badly while Youhanabad was the constituency of Shahbaz Sharif but fact was that not a penny was used for the development of the area in his tenure perhaps in the tenure of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar work continued at a cost of Rs 30 million to develop Youhanabad as a model village.

The minister said that special funds had been made available for the renovation of worship places of religious minorities and the construction or repair of religious places while the scope of scholarships for students ofreligious minorities had been further extended.

He directed the administration to speed up the work for elimination of obstacles facing by community due to development work while religious minorities thanked to the minister on paying special interest in development projects.

