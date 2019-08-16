UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Condemns Firing At LoC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:26 PM

Ijaz Alam condemns firing at LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian Army at the Line of Control (LoC).

While paying tribute to the bravery and courage of martyred Pak Army jawans, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to their family members.

By sending the Indian Army soldiers to hell, Pak Army has given a befitting reply to the enemy, he said.

He said that soldiers who sacrificed their lives for security of the country are our heroes and we salute their great sacrifice. The minister also paid tribute to people all over the world, who showed solidarity with Kashmiris on August 14.

More Stories From Pakistan

