Ijaz Alam Distributes Ration, Financial Aid Among Deserving Families

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:49 PM

Ijaz Alam distributes ration, financial aid among deserving families

Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine during his visit to Bahawalpur on Saturday attended a ceremony organized by Punjab Bait-ul-Mal to distribute rations and relief cheques among deserving families

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine during his visit to Bahawalpur on Saturday attended a ceremony organized by Punjab Bait-ul-Mal to distribute rations and relief cheques among deserving families.

Punjab Bait-ul-Mal distributed ration bags among 1000 needy persons and relief cheques worth of Rs 600000 among 50 families.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that in this hour of difficulty the Punjab government making it possible to distribute rations and financial aid among deserving without any discrimination.

He said the provincial government believes in service of humanity and nation without any political interest, adding, the government was trying its best to not only protect people from coronavirus but also provide maximum relief to them. Ehsas Programme and various other initiatives have been taken in this regard, the minister maintained.

He said that Punjab Bait-ul-Maal was also playing an active role in extending monetary support to the poor families, adding that 220 million Pakistanis would fight coronavirus pandemic jointly.

