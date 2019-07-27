Ijaz Alam Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Roof Collapse Incidents
Sat 27th July 2019 | 07:11 PM
Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of five persons, including three children, in two separate roof collapse incidents in Lahore
In a condolence message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.