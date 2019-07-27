UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Alam Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Roof Collapse Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 07:11 PM

Ijaz Alam expresses grief over deaths in roof collapse incidents

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of five persons, including three children, in two separate roof collapse incidents in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of five persons, including three children, in two separate roof collapse incidents in Lahore.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab May

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 27 July 2019

2 minutes ago

100 Pakistani youth to visit China for promoting b ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll in Kyoto Anime Studio Arson Attack Rise ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition pursuing personal agenda: Chief Ministe ..

7 minutes ago

Springboks say 16-16 'win' no pointer to World Cup ..

7 minutes ago

Bernal Tour lead trimmed after Jumbo appeal

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.