Ijaz Alam expresses solidarity with martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday expressed solidarity with the brave families of the martyred, who sacrificed their precious lives in two separate incidents in Waziristan and Balochistan region.

The minister in a statement saluted to the real heroes of the country and prayed for the families of 10 brave soldiers.