UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Alam Expresses Solidarity With Martyrs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Ijaz Alam expresses solidarity with martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday expressed solidarity with the brave families of the martyred, who sacrificed their precious lives in two separate incidents in Waziristan and Balochistan region.

The minister in a statement saluted to the real heroes of the country and prayed for the families of 10 brave soldiers.

Related Topics

Balochistan Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

Second round of 5th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu ..

1 hour ago

UAE provides Hais General Hospital in Yemen with s ..

1 hour ago

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

3 hours ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.