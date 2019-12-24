Ijaz Alam felicitates Christian community

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has congratulated the Christian community on Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has congratulated the Christian community on Christmas

In his message issued here on Tuesday, the minister said that the festival of Christmas gives the opportunity to promote friendship, love and mutual associations.

He said, "Christmas demands us to help and join the vulnerable and poor families in its celebrations promoting the brotherhood, religious harmony, compassion and tolerance." He also wished birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that the Punjab government had taken concrete measures for welfare of all minorities including the Christian community.