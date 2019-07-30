UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Alam Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Plane Crash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:48 PM

Ijaz Alam grieved at loss of lives in plane crash

Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the terrible aircraft incident in which Pakistan Army soldiers and civilians were martyred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the terrible aircraft incident in which Pakistan Army soldiers and civilians were martyred.

In his condolences message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Army May Family

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Malaysian officials

5 minutes ago

UAE delegation visit to Japan opens avenues for en ..

19 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly, Deputy Speaker grieved ..

42 seconds ago

Pakistan Mango Festival held in Guangzhou, China

43 seconds ago

Zafar Ali Shah promoted to BS-21

45 seconds ago

Sadiq Sanjrani grieved over loss of lives in army ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.