Ijaz Alam Grieved At Loss Of Lives In Plane Crash
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:48 PM
Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the terrible aircraft incident in which Pakistan Army soldiers and civilians were martyred
In his condolences message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
He also prayed for quick recovery of the injured.