Ijaz Alam inaugurates development projects in NA-133

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Monday inaugurated development projects in NA-133 Bihar Colony, Kot Lakhpat Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Monday inaugurated development projects in NA-133 Bihar Colony, Kot Lakhpat Lahore.

MNA Shahnila Roth and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry also accompanied him.

The minister condemned a resolution, recently presented in Multan Bar against non-Muslims, saying that rights of all citizens were equal under the Constitution of Pakistan.

Shahnila Roth said on the occasion the Bihar Colony problems had been ignored by the past rulers. However, she added, the PTI government was paying attention to all neglected areas, and they had inaugurated development projects worth Rs 50 million in the Bihar Colony area.

A large numbers of representatives of the Christian community and the PTI activists were also present.