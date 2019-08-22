UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Inspects Pre-flood Safety Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:28 PM

Ijaz Alam inspects pre-flood safety arrangements

Punjab Minister for Human Right & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine visited River Sutlej to inspect pre-flood arrangements at point of Atari on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Right & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine visited River Sutlej to inspect pre-flood arrangements at point of Atari on Thursday.

He was briefed about the situation caused due to release of water in Sutlej River by India, steps to be taken for evacuation of people and relief and rescue activities.

He ordered for completing all necessary precautionary measures at Atari to deal with the situation and added that evacuation of people should be ensured from the river-bed and they should be timely relocated to safer places.

Similarly, availability of all necessary items should be ensured at relief camps and there should not be dearth of anything. He said that necessary arrangements should be completed from every respect to ensure protection of life and property of people and to deal with any possible flood threat.

