Ijaz Alam offers condolences on Naeem death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Naeem-ul-Haque.

In a condolence message on Sunday, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said that the gap created in Pakistani politics due to death of Naeem-ul-Haque could not be filled.