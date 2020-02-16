UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz Alam Offers Condolences On Naeem Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:40 PM

Ijaz Alam offers condolences on Naeem death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Naeem-ul-Haque.

In a condolence message on Sunday, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said that the gap created in Pakistani politics due to death of Naeem-ul-Haque could not be filled.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab May Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance meets with Lord Mayor of L ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Consumer Price Index decreased 1.8% in J ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Ivanka Trump

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

1 hour ago

FAB issues bonds valued at over AED3 billion withi ..

1 hour ago

Saudi youth to volunteer at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.