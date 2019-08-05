UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Alam Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:58 PM

Ijaz Alam pays tribute to martyrs of police

The martyrs day observed across the province in which all the provincial ministers participated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ):The martyrs day observed across the province in which all the provincial ministers participated.

A special ceremony held at Police Line Okara, police department honored the sacrifices of "Jawans" who laid down their lives for Pakistan.

Provincial minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine graced the ceremony as Chief Guest, he paid rich tributes to unmatched sacrifices of police officers and personnel.

He said that the police had played an exemplary role in establishment of peace and protecting the life of people.

DPO Jhanzaib Khan and DC Marium Khan also paid tribute to martyrs and informed the families of martyrs that a focal person was nominated in the DC office along with separate desk establishments to resolve issues on priority basis.

Private schools also signed MoUs for the better education of the children of martyred police, another MoU also signed to facilitate police personnel by the Daewoo company for best facilities of Police personnel.

Gifts worth Rs.1.00 million were also distributed among the families of martyred.

Representatives of civil society, journalists, businessmen, lawyers and various scholars also attended the event.

