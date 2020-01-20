Ijaz, Alice discuss security, internal affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah and US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells Monday discussed issues pertaining to security and internal affairs in detail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah and US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells Monday discussed issues pertaining to security and internal affairs in detail.

During the meeting, the minister apprised the visiting dignitary that the issue of illegal stay of expatriate Pakistan had been resolved satisfactorily.

Ijaz Shah said an effective strategy had been devised to streamline the verification of passports and travelling documents.

The report, containing details of the cases solved during "November, December and January," had been issued to the US embassy.

The minister said a strategy had been finalized for registration of International Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

He said the organizations following the prescribed criteria would not face any difficulty.

The visiting delegation was also appraised about the development regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Alice Wells said "We appreciate the cooperation extended by the government of Pakistan".

The Interior minister agreed with the suggestion, that there should be a proper system in place, from which benefit can be taken in future also.

Alice Wells said timely answers from the Pakistan government were appreciable.

She said it was heartening to know that Pakistan government had showed remarkable performance on the issues in a short period of time.

The minister was of the views that introduction of these steps were also welcoming for the development of the country.

The meeting ended with commitment that both the sides would work together to improve the relations between the two countries.