UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ijaz, Alice Discuss Security, Internal Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

Ijaz, Alice discuss security, internal affairs

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah and US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells Monday discussed issues pertaining to security and internal affairs in detail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah and US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells Monday discussed issues pertaining to security and internal affairs in detail.

During the meeting, the minister apprised the visiting dignitary that the issue of illegal stay of expatriate Pakistan had been resolved satisfactorily.

Ijaz Shah said an effective strategy had been devised to streamline the verification of passports and travelling documents.

The report, containing details of the cases solved during "November, December and January," had been issued to the US embassy.

The minister said a strategy had been finalized for registration of International Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

He said the organizations following the prescribed criteria would not face any difficulty.

The visiting delegation was also appraised about the development regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Alice Wells said "We appreciate the cooperation extended by the government of Pakistan".

The Interior minister agreed with the suggestion, that there should be a proper system in place, from which benefit can be taken in future also.

Alice Wells said timely answers from the Pakistan government were appreciable.

She said it was heartening to know that Pakistan government had showed remarkable performance on the issues in a short period of time.

The minister was of the views that introduction of these steps were also welcoming for the development of the country.

The meeting ended with commitment that both the sides would work together to improve the relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Alice January December Financial Action Task Force From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Brad Pitt and Dern win SAG awards

1 minute ago

Sugar crisis starts after flour

21 minutes ago

Student-teacher delegation from Miranshah visits G ..

2 minutes ago

Aado Bhagat death marks the end of an era in folk ..

2 minutes ago

Cholistan Rally to promote positive image of Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda bans over selling of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.