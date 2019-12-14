UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Ch Reads Out PM's Message At PTI Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry read out the prime minister's message at an oath-taking ceremony of the PTI governing body tehsils of central Punjab region here at Alhamra Hall on Saturday

Following is the English rendering of the PM's message: "23 years ago, on this day, when we started our political movement by establishing the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), it was impossible to even think that another party could come at national sphere in presence of decades old two party system ruling in the country.

This journey had now become a case study in the country and abroad as well. After many hardships, the PTI today is ruling party in the CentrE, Punjab, KPK, and coalition government in Balochistan.

In recent years, no single political party had achieved such real national political place that had gained by the PTI.

The PTI got record high 16.8 million votes in 2018 general elections which was result of hard struggle of party workers.

Organising the party was essential to make it an institution, and for this purpose, Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Niazi was leading this job swiftly.

I congratulate central Punjab leadership for completing its district and tehsil level party organisation with consultation." The PM asked the dedicated party workers to guide the government for good governance and to fulfil its dream to make the country a true welfare state, the message concluded.

