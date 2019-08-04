Ijaz condemns Indian aggression along LOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has condemned India's recent aggression along the Line of Control (LoC).

Ijaz, in a statement received here on Saturday, said India was committing sheer violation of International laws by using cluster ammunition against unarmed people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The use of cluster ammunition against unarmed people reflected India's nefarious designs, he added.