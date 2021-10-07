UrduPoint.com

Ijaz Expresses Grief Over Losses In The Harnai Earthquake

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (retd.) Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and properties due to the earthquake which hit the Harnai area of Balochistan province.

In a statement issued here, he said, the government would extend help to the victims, and people affected by the tragedy will be provided all assistance by utilizing all available resources.

The minister condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

