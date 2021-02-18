UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Expresses Grief Over Senator Mushahidullah's Demise

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Shah on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan.

In a condolence message, the minister said he felt deeply saddened to hear about the death of senior politician Mushahidullah Khan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

