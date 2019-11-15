Ijaz Qureshi to act as Ombudsman in absence of Tahir Shahbaz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has left for Istanbul Turkey to attend the annual meeting of Asian Ombudsman Association.

Being President of the Asian Ombudsman Association, Tahir would chair the meetings of all sessions.

During his absence, the President of Pakistan has appointed Acting Wafaqi Mohtasib to Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, senior adviser Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

Qureshi served as Chief Secretary of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prior to attaining superannuation.