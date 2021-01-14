UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Shah Administers Oath To GCU Anti-narcotics Society

Thu 14th January 2021

Ijaz Shah administers oath to GCU anti-narcotics society

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday administered oath to the office-bearers of Anti-Narcotics Society (ANS) of Government College University (GCU).

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday administered oath to the office-bearers of Anti-Narcotics Society (ANS) of Government College University (GCU).

The GCU Anti-Narcotics Society (ANS) is aimed at empowering students to promote drug free culture in the university and creating among students through their own leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah said a Centre of Excellence for Neurosciences would be established at the GC University Lahore under the directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal minister said drug trafficking represents a major challenge for Pakistan due to its geographical location and it could not be controlled without community support.

Vice Chancellor GCU Prof. Asghar Zaidi called upon ANF to initiate trainings for university students and faculty members, saying that drugs were a threat to campuses, students' well-being and a hurdle to their educational mission.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Regional Directorate Commander Brig Rashid Minhas, Punjab government spokesperson Dr Zarqa Suharwardy and emeritus consultant psychiatrist, University of Sussex, UK Prof. Dr. Shakil Jehangir Malik also addressed the ceremony which was attended by senior faculty and student members of GCU-ANS.

MNA Dr. Seemi Bukhari, MPAs Talat Fatima Naqvi, Zainab Omair, Sadiqa Sahibdad, and President Insaf Lawyers Forum Ansees Hashmi were present on the occasion.

