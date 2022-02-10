Ijaz Shah appreciates officials

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday appreciated the officials on taking performance of the division above 80 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday appreciated the officials on taking performance of the division above 80 percent.

"We have achieved a milestone, I hope we will continue to work harder & do better in KPIs in the next quarter, InshaAllah," he tweeted.

"I hope that in the coming days we will be able to show further improvement in performance. Achieving this goal in one year is a great achievement. Keep working hard and hopefully we will get better and better InshaAllah", he said.