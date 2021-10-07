UrduPoint.com

Ijaz Shah Appreciates UNODC Efforts In Fighting Drugs In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

Ijaz Shah appreciates UNODC efforts in fighting drugs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday appreciated the efforts and cooperation of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in fight against the drugs in Pakistan.

Chairing the Governance Committee meeting of the country programme of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), he said it was a great success to cover most of the tasks under the previous Country Programme.

Federal Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani (TI)/PAS, Director General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo and Country head of UNODC Jeremy Milsom attended the meeting, said a press release.

He further said that there was always room for improvement but all stakeholders were doing their best to eradicate this menace from society under available resources.

The country head of UNODC said that Pakistan was an important country to us and we hope that we would succeed in our efforts to fight drugs.

The next programme of UNODC would officially commence from January 2022, he added.

The meeting was attended by UNODC team, representatives from Interior Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, FIA, NAB, ANF and officials of Ministry of Narcotics Control.

