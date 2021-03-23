UrduPoint.com
Ijaz Shah Asks Nation To Renew Pledge To Make Pakistan An Ideal Country

Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:27 PM

Ijaz shah asks nation to renew pledge to make Pakistan an ideal country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Tuesday asked the nation to renew their pledge to make Pakistan an ideal country.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said March 23rd had a great importance in the history of our country as the foundation stone of Pakistan ideology was laid on this day.

"I pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and all the leaders who were part of journey to establish Pakistan, " he added.

He appealed the masses to strictly follow anti-coronavirus guidelines and avoid stepping out from their homes without reason to fight the pandemic.

He emphasized that elders over 60 should be vaccinated against COVID-19 at their homes.

He urged the people to do their utmost effort to create a drug-free society and secure the future of generations.

